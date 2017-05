Airstrip (Photo: dejan Jekic)

A small plane overshot a Sacramento International Airport runway Friday morning.

According to airport spokesman Mark Haneke, around 10 a.m., a Cessna Citation 750 — with 11 passengers onboard — overshot the end of a runway.

No one was injured.

The plane was towed to a hangar and the runway reopened around 11:15 a.m.

© 2017 KXTV-TV