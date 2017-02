YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a minor earthquake occurred under Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains early Friday.

The magnitude-3.5 tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. in the wilderness between the foothill city of Yucaipa and the mountain community of Running Springs.

The epicenter was about 75 miles east of Los Angeles.

