Smirnoff ad trolls President Trump over Russia investigation

New Smirnoff ad takes a jab at President Trump. (Photo: @librarian_kate via Twitter)

Smirnoff just threw some icy-cold shade at President Donald Trump.

The vodka company's new ad campaign is a blatant jab at the president's pledge to testify under oath about what he said to former FBI director, James Comey, when discussing the investigation into former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

Comey testified last week before the Senate, and said he believed he was fired to relieve pressure from the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates, including Flynn, and Russia during the presidential election.

Smirnoff decided to seize an opportunity by trolling president and the current affairs.

Smirnoff's new ad campaign pic.twitter.com/IPEwbLJFlq — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) June 11, 2017

According to AdvertisingAge, the ads started popping up in New York over the weekend, including at a train station. It reads:

"Made in America." And continues, "But we'd be happy to talk about our ties with Russia under oath."

The ad has been making its rounds on social media and is causing a lot of chatter, both praising and criticizing the message.

Smirnoff: Our vodka goes down smooth, but our burns linger. — HoosAGoodKitty (@MeAndHoo) June 11, 2017

I'll buy Smirnoff just for this! Well done!😂👏 — Geek_Otaku_ARMY (@Geek_Otaku_ARMY) June 11, 2017

Snarky one there! Glad I don't drink. I'd know just who to boycott. — Steven Caldwell (@Caldwsp057) June 13, 2017

Way to alienate 1/2 of your potential customers. — Paul E. Boley II (@TankerKC) June 11, 2017

Smirnoff is American-made but was founded in Russia in 1864 by Piotr Arseneevich (P.A.) Smirnov, according to the company's website.

© 2017 KXTV-TV