Smoke settling over valley as wildfires continue to burn

The smell of smoke is strong in the valley Monday because of several fires burning across Northern California.

Strong winds and dry conditions overnight made several fires spread faster than normal, but that should change throughout the day. Winds are currently blowing northeast between 20 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

If you smell smoke in the air this morning, it's from one of the many #fires that started & spread last night across #NorCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/II8ObAnYRx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 9, 2017

The smoke from the fires will likely continue to hover over the valley, but air quality conditions are currently sitting at moderate.

Red flag warning conditions are expected to be over around 5 p.m. Monday as the wind begins to calm down and shift south to southwest.

