San Joaquin County Public Works tree crews clear a tree on 8 Mile Road near Jack Tone Road in Linden

After a heavy storm Wednesday and hundreds of homes without power, SMUD officials say they believe Saturday night will bring more of the same.

SMUD spokesman Bob Burns told ABC10 the company just finished getting service to those who had outages Saturday morning and expect to be back at it Saturday night.

ABC 10’s Harry Stockman warned that winds could get up to 50mph so be aware.

Burns added if you see a power on the ground stay away, assume it is alive. If you have an outage or see a downed line call: 1-888-456-7683.

