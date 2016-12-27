Snapchat venturing into augmented reality with purchase of Israeli start-up

This is a Snapchat icon. (Photo: Custom)

Snapchat filters can turn users into a number of fun, fictional characters, from dogs and buzzing bees to a flower crown-wearing goddess.

As if the social media filters aren't entertaining enough, Snapchat may add even more detail to it's animations following the acquisition of a Israeli augmented reality start-up company.

Snapchat bought Cimagine Media for an estimated $30 to $40 million last week, according to Reuters, citing Israeli publication, the Calcalist financial daily.

Cimagine developed technology which allows users to use their mobile phones to virtually place furniture and appliances they wish to purchase in their home.

The marketing technology could possibly be used to elevate Snapchat's promotional capabilities.

The augmented reality company will be Snapchat's first acquisition in Israel and is expected to expand the 20 employees currently working there, said to Reuters.

The Venice-based company is expected to go public early next year with a value of as much as $25 billion.

