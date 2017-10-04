12-year-old Van Berman kicks field goals for a cause, raising funds for breast cancer awareness.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and people from all over Western Washington are stepping up to help those affected by the terrible disease.

One of the many people stepping in to help is 12-year-old Van Berman. Berman is a field goal kicker for his youth football team in Snohomish and he’s trying to use his skills to raise money for research.

“I wanted to raise awareness and money for breast cancer and because my friend Gavin, his mom got cancer, I wanted to raise money, to help that,” Berman said. “I just wanted to apply something that I was good at to helping.”

At his games on October 7 and 14, Berman will be raising money for Susan G Komen. People can make a pledge to donate for every kick he makes or they can make a one-time flat donation. Last year he raised more than $2,500 after kicking six field goals in one game.

“I was very surprised when so many people started pledging and stuff and I think I kicked six field goals that game and my dad was keeping count this whole game and my dad was like ‘Oh my goodness’ this made you go up this much money and I was like ‘Wow!’” Berman said.

Lisa Maynard, his friend’s mom, is now cancer free and she remains grateful for everything Berman is doing to help. He says he hopes to surpass his fundraising total from last year and Maynard is confident he will get there.

“I am so excited and I have no doubt that he will do that,” Maynard said. “He’s a driven young man and with the support from his amazing dad, I have no doubt that he’s going to surpass the amount from last year.”

Maynard wants to remind everyone that early detection is key and she encourages all women to get your mammogram.

If you are interested in helping out with Berman’s effort you can e-mail kicking4cancer17@gmail.com.

