Snow Week ski deals

We go over some of the ski and snowboard lift ticket deals available for those looking to get up to the mountain this winter for a lower price.

Dina Kupfer, KXTV 1:05 PM. PST December 23, 2016

Now that we've shown you how easy it is, we want to hook you up with some deals so you can try skiing yourself.

Squaw Valley USA/Alpine Meadows has learn-how-to-ski or snowboard packages for $99 for people 13 years old and older. This deal is good Monday-Friday all season, excluding Dec. 19-30, and Feb. 20-24, 2017. Beginner lift ticket only accesses Subway and Meadow Chairlifts and Big Carpet.

First time lesson package includes:

  • Beginner lift ticket
  • Equipment rental (skis, boots, poles -or- snowboard, boots)
  • 2.25 hr beginner lesson

Boreal Ski Resort has $25 ‘Feel Good Friday’ promotions, the next one scheduled is Jan. 20, 2017. A portion of the ticket prices goes toward charity.

If you are looking for deals on lift tickets, Liftopia.com is also a great place to find discounted lift tickets.

