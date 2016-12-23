Snow Week ski deals

(Photo: ABC10)

Deals!

Now that we've shown you how easy it is, we want to hook you up with some deals so you can try skiing yourself.

Squaw Valley USA/Alpine Meadows has learn-how-to-ski or snowboard packages for $99 for people 13 years old and older. This deal is good Monday-Friday all season, excluding Dec. 19-30, and Feb. 20-24, 2017. Beginner lift ticket only accesses Subway and Meadow Chairlifts and Big Carpet.

First time lesson package includes:

Beginner lift ticket

Equipment rental (skis, boots, poles -or- snowboard, boots)

2.25 hr beginner lesson

Boreal Ski Resort has $25 ‘Feel Good Friday’ promotions, the next one scheduled is Jan. 20, 2017. A portion of the ticket prices goes toward charity.

If you are looking for deals on lift tickets, Liftopia.com is also a great place to find discounted lift tickets.

