SoCal police department assists a bear cub with head stuck in jar

A police department in Southern California had a real life Winnie the Pooh moment over the weekend.

July 10, 2017

The La Verne Police Department took to Facebook to share the story, and video, of several officers helping a bear escape the clutches of a bottle. If that was a bottle of honey, we're not sure. 

One officer held the cub, while a Fish and Wildlife agent removed the bear's head from the plastic jar. 

Once freed, the bear returned to the wilderness, presumably to hang-out with Eeyore and Piglet.

