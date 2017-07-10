SoCal police department assists a bear cub with head stuck in jar

Bear with head stuck in jar. (Photo: Courtesy: La Verne)

A police department in Southern California had a real life Winnie the Pooh moment over the weekend.

The La Verne Police Department took to Facebook to share the story, and video, of several officers helping a bear escape the clutches of a bottle. If that was a bottle of honey, we're not sure.

One officer held the cub, while a Fish and Wildlife agent removed the bear's head from the plastic jar.

Once freed, the bear returned to the wilderness, presumably to hang-out with Eeyore and Piglet.

