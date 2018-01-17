Solano County organizations team up for human trafficking awareness months

The Vacaville school district partnered up with local police and organizations like Foster Luv to put on training sessions for trafficking awareness. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

For Human Trafficking Awareness Month, 'Foster Luv' is holding training sessions that both parents and their children (12 and up) can attend.

One of those sessions was on Wednesday at Vacaville High School, where attendees could hear the testimony of a trafficking survivor.

The session also included separate breakouts for just the teens to talk with each other.

Some of the teens involved are students at the high school who are part of the 'Not for Sale' club on campus. Not only do they raise awareness about human trafficking, but they also raise money for victims.

Karly Cunningham and Allisia Sandoval are both seniors who have been part of the club since they were freshmen.

They said they first joined because previous members were so passionate about the topic, one they didn't really know much about before.

Christina Meek attended the session with her 13-year-old daughter Julia. She said she hoped the forum would allow for open communication. Julia has an iPhone but she isn't allowed to have social media accounts on Instagram or Snapchat.

Meek said hearing a survivor's story was eye-opening.

"I want her to be really aware, not paranoid...but aware," said Meek of her daughter.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the organization is holding another human trafficking awareness session, this time focused on caregivers.

