Some Japanese Americans react to President Trump's immigration order

After President Trump signed an executive order last Friday titled, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States”, some grew weary of the language in the order.

The Japanese American Citizen's League [JACL] was one of the groups protesting the executive order over the weekend. The JACL is a "cross-cultural" group that promotes "civil rights of all people."

The executive order aims to, "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States." The order indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from entering the United States. It also blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

Officials from the JACL said they see parallels between the executive order signed by President Franklin Roosevelt after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which resulted in Japanese internment camps. Brandon Miyasaki, vice president of the JACL Florin Chapter, said his chapter is going to stand in solidarity with the groups targeted in the executive order, to make sure history does not repeat itself.

