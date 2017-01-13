Wet weather creates 4-wheel paradise

If the rain and mud is bogging, you down, you may want to consider shifting into 4-wheel drive.

That's what off-road enthusiasts are doing right now. The saturated soil has created a unique driving experience at Prairie City State Park.

"The track is nice and dry but the rain is also nice because the ground is moist and fun," said motor cross rider Grant Bone.

The park may be soggy but it's offering off-roaders a rare chance to get mud on their tires.

"The track has been really dry the past years," Bone said.

The park is gearing up for an off-road race this weekend. It will be closed for general public but you can go watch the races and watch the mud fly.