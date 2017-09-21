Some postal services suspended or delayed to Mexico in earthquake aftermath

A man walks over the rubble of a house badly damaged by a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Mexico is reeling from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake which struck near Mexico City Tuesday killing more than 200 people.

The quake happened exactly 32 years to the day when a major quake devastated the capital city in 1985. A week and a half ago, more than 60 people were killed when a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck the country's southern coast.

The world has extended their support and love to Mexico, with many people looking for ways to help and donate. Friends and relatives of people in Mexico affected by the earthquake may also be looking to send personal care packages and money directly to their loved ones.

In the aftermath of a major earthquake, service may be suspended or delayed over safety concerns or due to disruptions. ABC10 reached out the the U.S. Postal Service to see if it was still possible to send packages to the Mexico City area.

A USPS spokesperson advised checking out the online Service Alerts page where the agency updates information about service in areas affected by natural disasters and other events. According to a current alert, inbound and outbound operations are suspended at Mexico City International Airport, meaning nothing is flying in or out of the International Mail Processing Centres (IMPC) with the codes MXMEXD, MXMEXB and MXMEXE.

FedEx also provides Service Alerts on their website and updated their page Thursday with this statement:

"FedEx is closely monitoring the impacts of the earthquake in Mexico. Our contingency plans are in place and, as always, our priorities are the safety and well-being of our team members. FedEx is prepared to provide service to the best of our ability in areas affected by the earthquake and as local conditions allow."

ABC10 reached out to FedEx and received this statement:

“FedEx thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the earthquake in Mexico. Our priority continues to be the safety of all team members to ensure their well-being. We continue to assess the full effect on our facilities and operations, but are hopeful we can resume service this week to areas that are safely accessible. Safety is our priority as we implement contingency plans to protect team members and facilities, every focus should always be people first. We anticipate some service delays in the impacted areas across Mexico. We encourage customers to check fedex.com for updated service information."

A FedEx spokesperson did not have specific details regarding the statement.

Money transferring services such as mobile app Xoom, can be used to send money to a relative or friend directly. Most Western Unions in Mexico City are functioning as usual.

