Some six-figure salaries considered 'low income' in the Bay Area

The San Francisco skyline is seen from Treasure Island. (Photo: Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

The cost of living in the Bay Area is now so high some six-figure salaries are a struggle to live on.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently released its 2017 income limits summary, which determines who qualifies for affordable and subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers.

The new report determined a family of four making $105,350 a year in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties qualifies as low income. The median income in both counties is $115,300, fairly close to the low income average.

To put into perspective, HUD's new report finds the median income in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo Counties to be about $75,000, meaning the average income in the Sacramento region is considered a low income in the Bay Area.

A $65,800 annual income in San Francisco County is considered "very low" income while $39,500 is "extremely low" income. Additionally, a single person in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties making nearly $74,000 annually qualifies as low income.

In Alameda County, a family of four bringing home $84,000 a year is considered low income and in Contra Costa County its $80,400.

You can find the income limits summary for your county HERE.

