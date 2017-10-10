Sonoma County search team waiting to inspect devastation area due to hotspots

As several wildfires rage across California, a new movie is coming to theaters giving audiences a look at the dangers firefighters face.

The sheriff of a Northern California county where at least nine people have been killed by a raging wildfire says officials have yet to search through the devastation.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano says his office is starting to organize search teams. But they have yet to inspect the affected areas because there are still hotspots.

Giordano says the massive blaze is still very active in the Sonoma Valley and in the southern part of the county.

Santa Rosa Police said Tuesday afternoon that a new blaze that started Monday night is quickly approaching Oakmont, a Santa Rosa neighborhood.

