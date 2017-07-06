Source: Vince Carter signs 1-year deal with Sacramento Kings

Vince Carter has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, a source told ABC10's Sean Cunningham.
The 40-year-old, who's played for the Memphis Grizzlies since 2014, will now reunite with former coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento after playing for the him in Memphis from 2014-16.
Carter averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season in 24.7 minutes per game.
The oldest active player in the NBA is expected to provide a much-needed role as mentor for the Kings' younger players.
Source confirms Vince Carter's one-year deal with Sacramento Kings. The 40-year-old can still play at high level. Great mentor for youth— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 7, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs