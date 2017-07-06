KXTV
Source: Vince Carter signs 1-year deal with Sacramento Kings

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:06 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

Vince Carter has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, a source told ABC10's Sean Cunningham.

The 40-year-old, who's played for the Memphis Grizzlies since 2014, will now reunite with former coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento after playing for the him in Memphis from 2014-16.

Carter averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season in 24.7 minutes per game. 

The oldest active player in the NBA is expected to provide a much-needed role as mentor for the Kings' younger players.

