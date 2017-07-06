Source: Vince Carter signs 1-year deal with Sacramento Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Vince Carter #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to his three pointer during a 111-107 win over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

Vince Carter has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, a source told ABC10's Sean Cunningham.

The 40-year-old, who's played for the Memphis Grizzlies since 2014, will now reunite with former coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento after playing for the him in Memphis from 2014-16.

Carter averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season in 24.7 minutes per game.

The oldest active player in the NBA is expected to provide a much-needed role as mentor for the Kings' younger players.

