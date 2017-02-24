South Sac Asian community considering arming themselves following robberies

Asians in South Sacramento say they're feeling targeted again and considering arming themselves.

On Thursday, Sacramento Police announced that while investigating robberies targeting Asian victims, they confiscated a cache of illegal weapons.

Police found 71 firearms (10 of them were illegal assault weapons), more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and even grenades at the home of 33-year-old Stavro Kokkos, a probationer living on 45th Street in South Sacramento, which is an area where many of the robberies happened.

It's not clear how and if this arrest is directly related, but Sacramento Police said the crime trend had gone up recently.

There are about 30 volunteers in a WeChat crime watch group, similar to one on Facebook. The WeChat one, however, is mostly Chinese citizens who don't speak much English.

One of the volunteers, who didn't want to be identified by name, said the robberies in South Sacramento weren't as frequent as they were about six months ago, but still bad.

The man said that just a couple days ago, volunteers, who often respond to break-ins to help crime victims, were shot at by the robbers. Luckily, nobody was injured.

The volunteers are also trying to help elderly Asian citizens, the primary targets, learn to defense themselves. Many of them come from China, where citizens aren't allowed to have guns.

