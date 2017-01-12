South Sac Family Dollar remains closed after 'hundreds' of rodent droppings

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2014 Getty Images)

A South Sacramento Family Dollar has been closed since Monday because of 'hundreds' of rodent droppings.

Family Dollar on 4500 Mack Rd. closed after a Jan. 9 Sacramento County Environmental Management Department inspection found at least 150 rodent droppings in the store's back stock room.

The store also closed Dec. 20 for rodent infestation before reopening Dec. 22 after a follow-up inspection.

EMD spokeswoman Kelly McCoy said the store may call the county for a reinspection late Thursday or sometime Friday.

"Please know the safety of our associates and customers is our first priority, and we take situations like this very seriously," Family Dollar spokesman Randy Guiler said. "We are working with the owner of the property, the health inspector and pest control services to resolve the issue."

