South Sacramento cosmetology school gets financial aid approval

Aspiring hair stylists can now use federal financial aid towards their education at a South Sacramento cosmetology school.

My Beauty & Barber College on Mack Road received conditional approval Nov. 21 to accept federal financial aid, such as pell grants, from students.

For owner Leslie Nguyen-Pickett, a city of Elk Grove engineer, the school is a family affair.

"I grew up with this," Pickett said. "My parents have been doing this since forever."

At the school, students practice by putting shaving cream on mannequins, but they work with real people too. Haircuts start at $4.99.

Jose Rivera, a student in the cosmetology program, said there are not too many professions where you could leave with a smile.

"I'm looking forward to getting out in the field," he said.

The school's ability to take financial aid bucks the trend of beauty schools, such as Marinello Schools of Beauty, shuttering its doors in recent years.

Pickett hopes to open more locations this year.

