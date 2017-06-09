Arrest made in attempted murder of Sacramento deputy

Jimmy Young Vang, 34, of Sacramento was arrested for attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy (June 8, 2017) (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento Police Department)

A man has been arrested for attempted murder in a Thursday shooting involving a Sacramento Country sheriff's deputy.

Jimmy Young Vang, 34, of Sacramento was the passenger of a car pulled over by the deputy just before 3 a.m. The deputy was the white Lincoln for a vehicle code violation in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge road in South Sacramento. Vang got out of the car with a handgun and began firing several shots at the deputy, according to the sheriff's department. The bullets struck the patrol car and the deputy returned fire at Vang.

Vang then got back in the car and the two suspects fled southbound on Stockton Boulevard a short distance and stopped again, the department said. r

Vang fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood. After an extensive search that lasted several hours, deputies were not able to locate Vang.

A high-speed chase ensued between the driver and deputies on northbound Highway 99 at speeds over 100 miles per hour and continued onto northbound Interstate 5. A spike strip stopped the suspect's car near Zamora. The driver fled on foot into the nearby fields and orchards and was later located during an extensive search of the area and identified.

Detective identified Vang as their other suspect through their investigation. A little after 8:45 p.m., authorities located Vang driving from the area of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue in South Sacramento. Another high-speed chase ensued as deputies tried to stop Vang. He lost control car at eastbound Highway 80 and Arden Way and then fled on foot.

Vang tried to carjack someone while he was fleeing from authorities but was unsuccessful and quickly taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

Vang was arrested for attempted murder, attempted carjacking, and an outstanding felony warrant for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision (AB109). He was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, and is currently ineligible for bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on June 12, 2017.

