Deputies investigate possible hate crime at south Sacramento Islamic center

Police lights.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible hate crime at a south Sacramento Islamic center.

A sheriff deputy was waved down on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. outside the Masjid Annur Islamic Center after a burned Quran filled with bacon was found hanging by a handcuff from a fence, according to the department.

Hate crime detectives were called to the scene, and are currently investigating.

“We thank all the officers involved in these investigations for their prompt and professional actions in responding to these troubling incidents,” said CAIR-SV Executive Director Basim Elkarra. “Decisive action by law enforcement authorities sends a strong message of deterrence to anyone who contemplates turning their bigoted views into acts of intimidation.”

The Masjid Annur Islamic Center is the largest Mosque in the Sacramento area.

