Police investigating homicide near south Sacramento middle school

Sacramento police are investigating a homicide near Rosa Parks Middle School in south Sacramento.

Police officers arrived to the 7400 block of Muirfield Way around 1 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting. Officers found a man down on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened near Rosa Parks Middle School, but school isn't in session because of winter break.

Police say the area is expected to be closed most of the day because of the investigation.

There is no information on a possible suspect or motive.

