Possible hate crime investigated near Sacramento Islamic center

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible hate crime at a south Sacramento Islamic center.

A sheriff deputy was waved down on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. outside the Masjid Annur Islamic Center after a burned Quran filled with bacon was found hanging by a handcuff from a fence, according to the department.

Hate crime detectives were called to the scene, and are currently investigating.

“We thank all the officers involved in these investigations for their prompt and professional actions in responding to these troubling incidents,” said CAIR-SV Executive Director Basim Elkarra. “Decisive action by law enforcement authorities sends a strong message of deterrence to anyone who contemplates turning their bigoted views into acts of intimidation.”

Elkarra spoke to the community during prayers about the hateful act and told everyone to "keep strong".

"We are here to educate our fellow Americans about who we are and what we stand for," Elkarra said, "When we learn about each other we see we have a lot in common".

The Masjid Annur Islamic Center is the largest Mosque in the Sacramento area.

