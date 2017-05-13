Second suspect arrested in south Sacramento double homicide

On Saturday Richard Jefferson Saterfield, 21, turned himself in for the murders of 19-year-old Daniel Robert Murti and 15-year-old Sergio Murti. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left two young brothers dead in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

On Saturday, Richard Jefferson Saterfield, 21, turned himself in for the murders of 19-year-old Daniel Robert Murti and 15-year-old Sergio Murti.

The first suspect, 20-year-old Hieu Hoang, was arrested on Friday. Both suspects are being charged with two counts of murder, according to the department.

The shooting happened on Thursday just after noon. The sheriff's department received a 911 call of shots fired in the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento.

Deputies responded to the call and found both victims shot and unresponsive. The department said both Daniel and Sergio were pronounced dead at the scene.

Community and family members gathered on Friday at several vigils to remember the brothers, and ask for justice in their murders.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information relating to the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers are 916-443-HELP.

