Sheriff's investigating home invasion robbery in south Sacramento

Photo: file

Two suspects have been caught, and two additional suspects are outstanding after a home invasion robbery in south Sacramento, said Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a call on Monday, Jan. 22, at 1:20 a.m. from the 3700 block of 4nd Avenue, with a woman saying several men armed with firearms were inside her garage demanding money and other items. The woman also told law enforcement she was able to see them through a video surveillance system in a section of the home.

When deputies arrived, at least four suspects fled the scene and they were able to get the people inside the home to safety. While talking with victims and other witnesses, deputies discovered multiple people were inside playing card games, as well as potential gambling, when the suspects robbed them.

During their search, deputies located two suspects who were later identified as being involved in the robbery; they also found one firearm. The two other suspects have not been located as the department continues its investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident then contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2018 KXTV-TV