Southbound Highway 99 lanes closed at Eschinger due to crash

All southbound lanes on Highway 99 at Eschinger Road are currently closed due to a multi-motorcycle crash, according to Caltrans.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
There is no word on when the southbound lanes will re-open.
SAC - 99 - SB at Eschinger Rd all southbound lanes blocked due to a multi motorcycle crash. No ETO.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 25, 2017
