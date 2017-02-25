KXTV
Southbound Highway 99 lanes closed at Eschinger due to crash

KXTV 1:46 PM. PST February 25, 2017

All southbound lanes on Highway 99 at Eschinger Road are currently closed due to a multi-motorcycle crash, according to Caltrans.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the southbound lanes will re-open.

