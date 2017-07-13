KXTV
Close

SPCA helps dying dog check items off bucket list

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 7:10 PM. PDT July 13, 2017

A dog named Harry is dying and the Sacramento SPCA is helping check off items on his bucket list.

Harry has advanced kidney failure and it's uncertain how much time he has left. The Sacramento SPCA just started a hospice program for dogs like Harry.

His foster mom has been helping check off things on his bucket list. Harry drove a car, got a makeover, and much more that's documented on his instagram page.

ABC10 helped Harry check off a few other things, including drinking a puppy beer and getting interviewed.

The Sacramento SPCA is looking for more foster parents to help.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories