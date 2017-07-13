SPCA helps dying dog check items off bucket list

A dog named Harry is dying and the Sacramento SPCA is helping check off items on his bucket list.

Harry has advanced kidney failure and it's uncertain how much time he has left. The Sacramento SPCA just started a hospice program for dogs like Harry.

His foster mom has been helping check off things on his bucket list. Harry drove a car, got a makeover, and much more that's documented on his instagram page.

ABC10 helped Harry check off a few other things, including drinking a puppy beer and getting interviewed.

The Sacramento SPCA is looking for more foster parents to help.

Harry is loving the puppy beer!! Next on his list is to get interviewed :) #hospiceprogram #spca pic.twitter.com/IxhSaj66sv — Ananda Rochita (@AnandaRochita) July 13, 2017

We interviewed Harry too! He liked the puppy beer so much and kept running away. I had to hold him. #hospiceprogram #sacspca pic.twitter.com/bTgsk7j3Vw — Ananda Rochita (@AnandaRochita) July 14, 2017

