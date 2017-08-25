Justice Russell, 10, was last seen around4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to a press release from the police department, Justice Russell, 10, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. He was seen walking along Perry Avenue towards Stockton Boulevard after he left a Children's home in the area with several other kids.

Justice is believed to have met with several older juveniles at Lawrence Park and then left with them to an unknown residence in the area. Police say he's left the Children's home in the past, but normally returns home in a few hours.

Justice is 5'2, 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing either grey basketball shorts with a yellow stripe or orange shorts and a white stained tank top. He is considered at risk due to his age and a predetermined medical condition.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has seen Justice, please contact SPD at (916) 264-5471 or 911

