Special ed student accused of stabbing Berkeley principal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Berkeley police say a special education school principal suffered non-life-threatening wounds when she was stabbed by a student.

Sgt. Andrew Frankel says the suspect, Angel Juarez, is in custody Wednesday. The 20-year-old could face charges including attempted murder and assault.

Frankel says Juarez ran from the scene Tuesday and was arrested about two miles away in the neighboring city of Albany.

The attack happened at Via Center, a private, non-profit school. Its website says the school takes students that have been unsuccessful "in multiple public and other non-public programs." School officials didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

The principal was treated at a hospital and released Tuesday night.

A knife was recovered. Investigators haven't revealed a possible motive.

Frankel didn't know if Juarez, of San Leandro, has an attorney.

