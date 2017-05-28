Spectacular Northern Lights light up Washington skies

Northern Lights over the Narrows. (Photo: Dominic Wilkerson)

What a show!

The Northern Lights gave a spectacular display Saturday night above Western Washington.

Several photographers caught the dazzling green solar particles lighting up the night skies above Seattle and as far north as Bellingham.

With clear skies forecasted for Sunday and Monday, stargazers should keep their eyes on the skies the new few nights for a repeat performance.



