'Spectacular show' after drunk driver crashes into Placer Co. hydrant

Water shoots 100 feet in the air after a drunk driver crashes into it (June 22, 2017) (Photo: Placer Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday, causing water to shoot up to 100 feet in the air.

Placer County Sheriff's Department said, "this fire hydrant on Auburn Folsom Road, at King Road, was putting on a spectacular show." Initially the department was called for a ruptured water line, then a sergeant discovered the hydrant had been hit by a car.

A passerby told the sergeant that the driver and car were on a nearby side street. The man was found standing by a damaged car, obviously intoxicated. California Highway Patrol arrested him for a DUI.

Maybe the drunk driving suspect was just looking to stay cool on another triple-digit day?

© 2017 KXTV-TV