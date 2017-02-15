Close Spillway incident press briefing KXTV Breaking News 1 Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 12:34 PM. PST February 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The California Department of Water Resources is hosting a press conference at noon, Feb. 15.Watch it live here. Copyright 2017 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman who took 2013 Oroville Dam photo is 'disappointed' by reaction online How will incoming storms impact Lake Oroville's spillway? Lake Oroville nearly full Tyler Island Flooding The Oroville Dam's dangerous past Dam officials look to repair emergency spillway at Oroville Dam Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam What would happen if the Oroville Dam breached? ICE agents arrest DACA 'Dreamer' near Seattle Police helping the return of Marysville residents More Stories Lack of safety made Oroville Dam's least visible… Feb 14, 2017, 5:33 p.m. PHOTO GALLERY: Oroville Dam spillway Feb 15, 2017, 12:17 p.m. Gov. Brown: Federal aid has been approved Feb 14, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs