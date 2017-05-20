Spurs' Leonard, Warriors' Pachulia ruled out for Game 3

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will not play against Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals because of a sprained left ankle.



San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard was not happy sitting out with the Warriors leading the series 2-0.



"Kawhi is out," Popovich said. "I spoke to Kawhi, we spoke to everybody, we all speak about it," Popovich said. "In the end, I guess it's my decision. He's not thrilled he's not playing, but he's not ready."



Leonard initially injured the ankle against Houston in Game 5 of their second-round series on May 9 after inadvertently stepping on James Harden's foot while in transition.

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was also ruled out of Game 3 because of a sore right heel. The 32-year-old Pachulia started in all 10 of the Warriors playoff games this season and is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes played per game.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Warriors' Andre Iguodala is probable with a sore left knee.

© 2017 KXTV-TV