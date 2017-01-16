Close Squirrel Torch Fire Leads to $300K Settlement Squirrel Torch Fire Leads to $300K Settlement WCNC 8:38 PM. PST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Peaceful protests turn ugly at UC Davis Albino deer in Sacramento Major flooding continues Backpage Ads shutdown Broken heart: Couple of 72 years die a week apart Heavy storms, flooding brings out extreme kayakers Lake Oroville nearly full LeBron James makes announcement in Sacramento More Stories Have you seen the Boombox Biker? Jan 16, 2017, 9:19 p.m. Storms transform drought-thirsty California Jan 16, 2017, 7:55 p.m. Levee break floods vineyard south of Lodi Jan 16, 2017, 2:28 p.m.