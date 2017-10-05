St. Francis student surprised by Make-A-Wish CEO

At her high school's 'Day of Dreams,' Sammie was surprised by her classmates with a special recognition in front of the whole school. The CEO of Make-A-Wish had a special message and Sammie got to meet the man who sponsored her Disney World trip.

KXTV 6:56 AM. PDT October 05, 2017

