Stalled San Francisco Bay area train wreaks commute havoc

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A stalled train in Oakland snarled the San Francisco Bay Area morning commute Friday, frustrating thousands of stranded passengers.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit system came to a halt on the east side of San Francisco Bay after a train stalled for an unknown reason at 7:40 a.m. The train was stalled at an Oakland station all San Francisco-bound trains pass through before going west under the bay.
BART spokesman Jim Allison said crews finally got the stalled train moving toward a maintenance yard about an hour later and the system resumed service, though delays persisted.
Allison said officials have not yet determined what caused the malfunction.
