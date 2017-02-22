Stand up wheel chair gives new perspective

For the first time in eight years a paraplegic man is standing and it's all thanks to a unique wheel chair that allows him to move around in a vertical position.

"The best part is being at eye level with people." said James Oliver.

The Turlock man lost his mobility in 2008.

"I dove off the top story of a house boat into 6 feet of water and instantly broke my neck." said Oliver.

He could have drowned, but his friends who were off duty fire fighters pulled him from the water. He has some movement in his hands and upper body. This week he was strapped into his new standing chair and with the touch of a button the chair moves from sitting to standing.

Opening cabinets and using the water faucet were major challenges for Oliver, before the chair, but not now.

"Before this chair it was like being on a cross country road trip, but never being able to leave they seat of your car." he said.

The father of two now stands taller than his 21-year-old son Cody Oliver

"It’s hard to get down on this situation. It brought us all closer." said Cody.

The standup wheel chair is allowing Oliver to do amazing things, but it comes at a cost.

"I don't own the chair yet. I am about $12,000 short." said Oliver.

Premier Medical Company, who's based out of Ceres, graciously gave him the chair on good faith that he would pay them back. Insurance only paid for part of the $40,000 chair and James doesn't want to lose it.

"It’s a scary thing because it would be like taking my liberation back." he said.

Just over 50 people have donation money to James "Go Fund Me" account. His goal is $12,500 and he is nearly half way to reaching his goal. You can donate by clicking on this link. https://www.gofundme.com/standup-chair-for-jimmy

