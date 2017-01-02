Standoff on I Street Bridge diverting traffic

I Street northbound ramp. (Photo: ABC10)

Sacramento Police are diverting traffic away from the I Street northbound ramp due to a standoff.

As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is currently closed at I Street from 5th Street to the I-5 Police shutdown the ramp while they negotiate with despondent man.

Matt McPhail with Sacramento Police said they received a call just after noon of a person reported to be brandishing a knife near the train station. Negotiators were called in to handle the situation. Currently they are in a peaceful stand-off.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KXTV