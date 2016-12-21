Stanislaus County health officials urging better hygiene following Shigella outbreak

Stanislaus County health officials are urging residents to be more vigilant in their hand washing and hygiene after a recent outbreak of Shigella hit the area in 2016. (Photo: Photo courtesy: THOMAS LOHNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Stanislaus County health officials are urging citizens to be more vigilant in their hygiene routines after of a recent spike in Shigella cases lead to over 100 people getting sick.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency confirmed 123 cases of Shigella in 2016 just months after previously warning residents about 47 cases of the diarrheal infection hitting the area. It's a big jump from last year's 19 infections, and it's perplexing to area health officials.

"We are uncertain [why there's an increase]," public health officer Dr. John Walker told ABC10. "Each one of the cases has been evaluated by a member of our department because we continue to search for clues."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shigellosis is an infectious disease spread by the Shigella bacteria, and it can lead to diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps for a week. Most infections are caused by people eating food that is contaminated by a person with poor hygiene.

Walker said most of the cases seem to be on a person-to-person basis, which means there haven't been any food contamination outbreaks in the county. That's good news, but it also makes it difficult for health officials to narrow the cause down.

According to Walker, who's held his position for 16 years, Stanislaus County doesn't have a history of Shigella outbreaks.

"It's why we're so focused on this outbreak," Walker explained.

Hand hygiene is important in preventing further spreading of the infection, which is especially important during the holidays when there is generally more person-to-person contact," Walker said.

In addition to proper hand washing, Walker said people who've recently had diarrhea shouldn't prepare food, and if there's prolonged diarrhea (longer than 24 hours), consult a doctor.

