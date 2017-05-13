(Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

A Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy and a Community Service Officer were killed in a car accident Saturday morning in Modesto, officials said.

According to sheriff's officials, the single-car crash, which was first reported by the department's twitter account just before 9 a.m., happened early Saturday morning on Crows Landing Road and 7th Street. All lanes at Crows Landing and Zeff roads are shut down.

We are saddened to say that two of our own, a Deputy Sheriff & Community Service Officer, lost their lives today in a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/HDBIM2jmmu — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 13, 2017

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

