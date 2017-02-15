KXTV
Stanislaus County Sheriffs investigating officer-involved shooting

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:37 AM. PST February 15, 2017

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred with the Newman Police Department Wednesday.

The Newman police officer involved was not injured and the suspect was taken to the emergency room following the incident, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

