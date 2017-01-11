KXTV
Unattended backpack left at county jail in Modesto deemed safe

January 11, 2017

Stanislaus County Sheriffs say an unattended backpack left at the county jail in Modesto has been deemed safe.

The backpack was left at the front employee entrance.

 

