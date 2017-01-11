Unattended backpack left at county jail in Modesto deemed safe

Stanislaus County Sheriffs say an unattended backpack left at the county jail in Modesto has been deemed safe.
The backpack was left at the front employee entrance.
#BombTeam responded to the County Jail for a suspicious package this afternoon. Package was a backpack & determined to be safe. pic.twitter.com/CJl6DDil3Q— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) January 12, 2017
