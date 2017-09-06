21 year old Blanca Becerra takes a walk on the Stanislaus State campus in Turlock. The college senior entered the country illegally when she was 8 and is fearful she will be deported to Mexico where she was born.

For 21-year-old Blanca Becerra, fear has set in again.

“I feel like my future, my life, is in stop right now," says Becerra.

The college senior majoring in liberal studies at Stanislaus State moved with parents illegally to Gilroy from Mexico when she was 8.

“I came here. I didn’t know I didn’t have those rights that other people have. So I was like oh yeah, I’m going to vote for president. And they’re like, 'oh, are you from here?' I’m like 'I’m from Mexico.' 'Oh you can’t vote,'" said Becerra.

A DACA recipient, Bacerra has two years left before she could be forced to move back to a country she no longer calls home.

So, the university is trying to ease DACA students fears by being proactive and reaching out.

“We have a lot of support from our president. Ya know, talking to students ensuring they feel like they’re in a safe place," says Noelia Gonzalez, Director of Admissions and Financial Aid and chairperson of the university’s Dreamer Committee.

She says there are close to 300 DACA students or 3 percent of the student population on campus.

“We have held student forums and staff and faculty training where we talk about what does that mean to be a DACA, how can we serve those students better. We also have counseling and psychological services available for students who need that," Gonzalez added.

And students themselves have set up an informational booth, trying to inform other students about DACA and it's plight. And not just Blanca, but her 14-year-old sister Fatima would be deported too.

Her 8-year-old sister Evelyn born in the U.S. would stay. Blanca’s dream is teaching kids as an elementary school teacher.

“They’re the future for America. And I just want America to have the best. But it’s just sad that they don’t want us to have the best as well," says Becerra.

