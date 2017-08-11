Starbucks 'Reserve' is coming to Sacramento: what is it?

Starbucks Reserve in New York (Photo: Starbucks, MG PHOTOGRAPHY LLC)

Sacramento, the land of coffee shops, will soon have one more location to add to the already long list of brew joints.

The Capitol city will soon be home to a Starbucks Reserve Bar, a specialty shop where baristas whip up small-batches of the finest, rarest coffee the company has to offer.

The new shop will open in prime location, next to the Golden 1 Center, according to the Starbucks Reserve Bar Sacramento Facebook page.

The first Reserve opened in Seattle in 2014, just nine blocks from the original Starbuck's store in Pike Place Market. The Roastery and Tasting Room was the only one of its kind under the company at the time and featured exclusive beans roasted in-house.

Before stepping down in December, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in an interview with Reuters last year, the company planned to open 1,000 "Reserve Bars" in Starbucks cafes by the end of 2017, most of which would be in the U.S.

Over time, as many as 1,000 exclusive Reserve stores are planned to open, said Schultz.

He is now the company's executive chair and focuses mainly on ramping up the company's Reserve brand.

Starbucks has recently opened Reserve Bars in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Honolulu.

Reserve Bars have a more high-end vibe, where the idea is to bring the craft of "bean to cup" to life by taking customers on an interactive coffee experience.

Last summer, data marketing company, Infogroup, ranked Sacramento has the 4th hippest metro city in the U.S, partly due to the high number of coffee shops in the city.

With a dozen or more coffee shops, including Temple and Insight Coffee Roasters, just a few blocks from the future Reserve location, competition may be stiff.

However, Sacramento will soon be one of the handful of cities which are currently home to a Reserve Bar.

