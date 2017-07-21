Video game developers getting help to grow in Sacramento

Start up video game developers are getting help to grow in Sacramento through a new co-working space called Square One Clubs.

The space is geared towards helping developers who are starting up and trying to get their game out there. Currently, there are about 40 indie video game developers in the Sacramento region and half of them are working in this new space.

"We're finding it's more about collaborations," said Nathan Allshouse, Square One Clubs. "When you're starting off you have a lot of questions. You're not quite sure of how to do this being able to turn to the person next to you and ask the question how do I do this it's been very valuable?"

Many of the developers spend a lot of time at the space while also spending time at their full-time jobs.

© 2017 KXTV-TV