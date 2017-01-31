State lawmakers pushing bills to create 'sanctuary state'

Senate Committees at the Capitol listen to testimony today surrounding three bills meant to protect immigrants rights in California.

"I'm undocumented and I'm unafraid," said Francisco Espino from Pico.

Espino is a UCLA undergrad and a face of the so-called California Values Act or Senate Bill 54 which provides protection for those facing deportation.

"The Values Act reaffirms our dignity," Espino said.

The bill is authored by Los Angeles Democratic Senator Kevin De Leon.

It would prevent the use of state and local resources in assisting the federal government in deportation efforts.

It follows President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

"We are facing a president and administration that are attacking the very core values of our country that we treat people fairly and equally that we embrace people that we don't try to tear people apart," De Leon said, speaking at a news conference inside the state Capitol.

De Leon concedes it won't prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration law but will provide immigrants with protection like no other state in the country.

"We in California have a responsibility to say no and to be counter balance of the nightmare coming out of Washington," San Francisco Democrat Scott Wiener said.

But opponents like Republican Senator Joel Anderson of San Diego say not so fast.

"What it does is step on cities that don't want to be sanctuary cities," Anderson said.

Anderson says the bill protects criminals.

"We have murderers rapists and when the federal calls to deport those pedophiles and other criminals this instructs our state employees and sheriffs not to work with federal government," Anderson said.

Bill supporters say that's not true.They say the bill allows for specific requests about arrests and convictions of criminals.

Meantime SB 6 was also heard in committee on Tuesday. It would provide immigrants with legal representation when facing deportation.

Although how to fund it and by how much not in the bill yet. SB 31 prohibits a state or local agency from providing the federal government with one's religious affiliation.

All the bills still face more hearings.

The bills supporters are hoping to enact SB 54 and SB 6 as urgency measures which need 2/3 votes in both the Senate and Assembly before signed into law.

