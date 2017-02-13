KXTV
State schools Chief announces funding relief for schools closed near Oroville spillway

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:06 PM. PST February 13, 2017

Tom Torlakson, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, directed the California Department of Education (CDE) to work with the public schools who are closed due to the Oroville spillway evacuations.

Schools can qualify for relief through the loss of the Average Daily Attendance (ADA)  funding which is the main revenue source for local school districts, said Torlakson through press release.

