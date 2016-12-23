State senator proposes naming freeway for President Obama

CREDIT: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California freeway would be named for President Barack Obama under a proposal introduced in the state Senate.

The resolution introduced this week by Sen. Anthony Portantino would apply to a segment of State Route 134 in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles where Obama attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981.

The 25th District Democrat says California has a long history of designating freeways as reminders of the accomplishments of important leaders.

The name would apply to the stretch of the 134 between Interstate 210 in Pasadena and State Route 2 in Glendale.

Pasadena recently installed a plaque marking an apartment building Obama lived in while studying at Occidental.

