Stock up! It's-It Ice Cream is coming to Coscto

It's-It Ice Cream (Photo: Courtesy of It's-It Ice Cream on Facebook)

Summer is almost here, and in Northern California that means we're all bracing ourselves for triple-digit weather.

To help cool yourself down, you can now stock up on the popular 'It's-It' ice cream sandwiches in bulk!

The ice cream company announced it's now "proudly" serving It's-It Ice Cream at Costco's in the following areas: Northern California, San Diego, Texas, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Louisiana, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

Short on cash? The company is also giving away an assorted dozen It's-It Ice Cream Sandwiches to four fans who enter into their Facebook contest (click below):

