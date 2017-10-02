Stockton blood donors increase, helping victims in Las Vegas shooting

Amanda Dillard of Stockton donates blood for victims of the Las Vegas shootings at the American Cross Blood Bank on March Lane in Stockton.

A gunman opened fired from a hotel room above an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, killing at least 59 and injured over 500. Many people are asking what they can do to help the victims including those in Stockton.

Amanda Dillard knew she had to do something, with having family in Las Vegas. So, she decided to drive to the American Red Cross Blood Bank in Stockton and donate blood.

"I mean I would hope that if something were to happen to my family and friends that more people would come out and do this," said Dillard.

Her friend Ruth Xiong went to donate blood, too.

"It makes me feel really good to be able to donate blood to others that need it really bad right now over there," said Xiong.

Staff at the blood bank on March Lane near I-5 says twice as many donors than usual are showing-up all because of what happened in Las Vegas.

It takes just a few minutes to donate a pint.

"Any type of blood is needed. Everybody has blood. Come and give," said phleobotomist Aleida Miranda.

Miranda says a donor should be in good health, well hydrated and typically not on medication, if possible.

The Stockton and Modesto blood bank locations are open seven days a week.

Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment or simply walk in.

© 2017 KXTV-TV